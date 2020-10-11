Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,936,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,793. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $193,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,019 shares of company stock worth $3,559,569 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

