DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,733. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 2.02. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

