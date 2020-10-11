Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 5,254,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

