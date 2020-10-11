Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.71. 2,582,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $164.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

