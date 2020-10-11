Deutsche Bank Boosts The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $150.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.92. 6,551,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

