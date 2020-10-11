Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.48).

FRA:DPW traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.28 ($48.56). 2,172,867 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.79.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

