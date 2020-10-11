Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.95 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

DPW stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.28 ($48.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,867 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.79. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

