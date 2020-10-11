Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of DPW traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.28 ($48.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,867 shares. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.79.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

