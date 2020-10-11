Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,948.24 ($38.52).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,699 ($35.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,305.50 ($43.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,583.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,688.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

