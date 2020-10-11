Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €51.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

ETR DLG traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €40.56 ($47.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.39. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

