Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €51.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

ETR DLG traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €40.56 ($47.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.39. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit