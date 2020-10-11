Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

DLG traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.56 ($47.72). 286,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

