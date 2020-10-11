Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

DHIL traded up $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $148.30. 14,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $476.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

