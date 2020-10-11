Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 81,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,055. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $412.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

