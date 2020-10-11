DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of DOCOF opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.