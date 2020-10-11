DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $134.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.67.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.29. 846,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $137,808,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after buying an additional 604,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 581,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.