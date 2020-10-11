Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $967.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

