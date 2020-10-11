East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 726,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,322. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after buying an additional 375,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 247,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

