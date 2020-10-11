Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.37.

EMN traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 723,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,694. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

