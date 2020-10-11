Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $73.26 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

EIDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -0.40.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,248 over the last ninety days. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after buying an additional 604,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

