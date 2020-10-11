Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EEX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.46.

EEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 177,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,547. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 285.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 46.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 134.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

