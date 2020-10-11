Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,162. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.