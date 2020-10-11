Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

ESGR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.48. 20,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

