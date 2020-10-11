Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John A. Koutsos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

