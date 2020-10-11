Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.62.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 572,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,265. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.