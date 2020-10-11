Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.59.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.67. 3,358,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $147.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $113,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $113,320.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

