Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.59.

ETSY traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, reaching $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,829. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Etsy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

