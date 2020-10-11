Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.61 ($30.13).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching €23.42 ($27.55). 853,267 shares of the company traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.70.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

