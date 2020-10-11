Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

EXC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. 6,014,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

