First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 336,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,642,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

