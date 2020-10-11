First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,666. The company has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in First Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.