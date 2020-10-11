Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FVRR. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $161.55 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.