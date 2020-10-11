Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,251. The company has a market cap of $556.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

