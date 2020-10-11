Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 1,771,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

