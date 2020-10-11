FOX’s (FOXA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

FOX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,897. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,320,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

