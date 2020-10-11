Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 30,900 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 15.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 493,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,126,000.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

