FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

