Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

GRTX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 20,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $301.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

