Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of GTXMQ stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

