Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

GNK opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $313.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

