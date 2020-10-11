Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,132. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.