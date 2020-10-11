Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,494. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06.

