GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.72. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

