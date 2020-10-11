Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.82.
TSE:MEG opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a market cap of $867.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.
About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
