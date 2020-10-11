Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.82.

TSE:MEG opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a market cap of $867.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.636121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

