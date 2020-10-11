Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.18 ($56.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.69. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.