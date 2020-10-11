GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoPro intends to expand its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling its CRM efforts. The action video camera maker aims to translate the business momentum and controlled cost into growth and profitability. GoPro is well poised to benefit from a solid portfolio and direct-to-consumer operating framework with a Plus subscription service. It has sold large volumes of HERO9 Black flagship cameras. However, the company spends a considerable amount on R&D, which hampers margins. It generates the majority of revenues from capture devices and is, thus, exposed to product concentration risk. The COVID-19-induced market downturn might hurt the top line in the upcoming quarters. Highly competitive camcorder market is another headwind. GoPro's market share has been threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players.”

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.76.

GPRO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 6,883,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,733. The company has a market cap of $975.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GoPro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GoPro by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GoPro by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

