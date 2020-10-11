Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Grafton Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

