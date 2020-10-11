GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of GREZF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. GREE has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

About GREE

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through GREE Platform, App Store, and Google Play; and develops and operates messenger games for Facebook and LINE. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

