GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,009,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 740,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.
GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.