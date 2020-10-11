GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,009,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 740,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

