Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,480,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

