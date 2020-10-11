Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 341,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,732. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

